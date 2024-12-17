Man convicted of Fairfax County shooting that left ex hardly able to speak

A man accused of shooting the mother of his child multiple times in Fairfax County last year, leaving her nearly unable to speak today, was convicted Tuesday. Video evidence, including from the victim’s own cellphone, played a key role in the case.

A jury convicted Collins Agyei of malicious wounding and unlawful use of a firearm resulting in maiming.

Just days after a 25-year-old mother got a protective order against Agyei, he shot her multiple times at the Mallard Court Apartments in the Mount Vernon area, prosecutors said. She had just dropped their son at a bus stop.

Agyei and the victim, who asked News4 not to use her name, stepped toward her apartment and he started shooting, alarming surveillance footage shows. The victim ran and collapsed, and Agyei took off.

Police discovered the victim lying on a patio, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. As officers jumped into action to treat her injuries, they asked her what happened.

In police body camera video, she can be heard whispering as an officer asks, “Your son’s father shot you?”

She was able to whisper the name “Collins,” prosecutors said.

The victim’s own cellphone was recording during the attack, a detective said.

“Collins Agyei is seen wearing black latex gloves … and holding a firearm pointed at [the] victim. She can be heard saying the name ‘Collins’ multiple times in the video,” the detective said.

“The video records what sounds like a struggle. Victim drops her phone … six loud banging sounds, similar to a gun being fired, can be heard,” the documents say.

The victim was hospitalized from February until May. A detective made a video when she was recently back in the hospital for more surgery to show how difficult it still is for her to speak.

“Is that your humidifier for your trach?” the detective asks on video.

“To keep it moist so I can breathe in,” the victim manages to say.

The defense argued prosecutors’ case had missing information and evidence, including testimony from the victim. In prior hearings, prosecutors said the victim’s severe injuries make it nearly impossible for her to speak.

The defense argued when the victim managed to whisper “Collins,” she was not naming her attacker but making sure police knew the name of her child’s father in case she died.

Agyei is set to be sentenced later Tuesday. The victim and her brother are expected to testify remotely.

The first charge against Agyei carries a 20-year sentence. Due to a mistake by prosecutors early in the trial, a more serious charge – aggravated malicious wounding — was dropped by the judge. It could have carried up to a life term.

