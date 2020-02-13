Man Chokes 4-Year-Old After Jumping Through Window of DC Pregnancy Center: Police

A man in his underwear jumped through a window at a crisis pregnancy center in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday and then choked a 4-year-old girl who was outside with her mother, police say.

Idreis Alexander Augustus, 28, was charged with child cruelty and assault with intent to kill after the alleged rampage. He was covered in blood after jumping through the window, witnesses said.

Witnesses told police it looked like Augustus was trying to kill the child, police chief Peter Newsham told News4. The witnesses came to her rescue and were able to free her from Augustus' grip.

The girl was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Augustus, of Springfield, Virginia, jumped through a window of the Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center at 7th Street and Maryland Avenue NE shortly before 5 p.m., a police report says.

When he jumped, he fell into the basement of the building and spread blood everywhere, the organization's director said. Blood spilled onto children's clothing and toys that were supposed to be donated to clients. Instead, they will be thrown out.

Two staff members were at the crisis pregnancy center at the time, the director said. They ran outside to escape.

Police say Augustus then left the building, ran two blocks east, to 9th Street NE, and put the girl in a "choke hold."

Witnesses helped the child and were able to detain Augustus. They flagged down officers, who arrested him. He also was taken to a hospital.

Police believe Augustus was under the influence of a substance, D.C.'s police chief said. A toxicology screening is underway.

Augustus is charged with assault with intent to kill, first-degree cruelty to children and destruction of property.

