A 38-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and charged with inappropriately touching a girl in Northwest D.C.

Amara Traore approached the girl in the 4800 block of Nebraska Avenue NW about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

The girl ran away after the suspect touched her, police said.

The incident happened in a residential area of Northwest near Alice Deal Middle School and Woodrow Wilson High School.

Traore was charged with second-degree child sex abuse and enticing a minor.