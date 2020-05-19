Man Charged With Setting Homeless Man on Fire on H Street, Killing Him

D.C. police say they have arrested a man suspected of setting a homeless man on fire on H Street NE last week, killing him.

The suspect was arrested Monday night, D.C. police say. His name was not immediately released. Police said they were able to make the arrest thanks to tips from the community and because a public safety official recognized the man shown in surveillance footage.

Darryl Finney was set on fire early May 13 in the 900 block of H Street NE. He died of his injuries two days later at age 62.

Police previously said they believe the same suspect tried to set a second man on fire on H Street and lit a car and a front porch ablaze nearby. H Street is lined with restaurants, bars, shops and homes.

Finney suffered burns to his lower extremities and had his belongings destroyed in the attack, police said.

A few blocks away and about a half-hour earlier, a man ignited a shirt doused in flammable liquid and threw it at another man, but he was unhurt.

Police say the suspect tried to set the first fire in the 1300 block of H Street NE, throwing the shirt doused in flammable liquid. The victim fled and flagged down police at about 12:30 a.m. and described the attacker.

At about 1:11 a.m., police were called to the 900 block of H Street NE and found Finney with injuries. He was taken to a hospital.

Finney was unable to give police a description of the suspect. But “due to similarities between the two incidents, they are considered to be related,” Lt. Seth Anderson said last week in a statement.

Police also found a car fire in the 1300 block of Florida Avenue NE at about 1:20 a.m. and a fire on a front porch in the 1400 block of Morse Street NE at about 1:40 a.m.

The suspect was wanted for homicide, arson, assault with intent to kill and property destruction.

