Man Charged With Murder II in Fatal Crash After Fleeing Secret Service: Police

Spiro Stafilatos, 35, is charged in a crash that killed one woman and critically injured another

A man is charged with murder II and aggravated assault after crashing into two women, killing one, near the White House on Friday while fleeing U.S. Secret Service agents, police said.

U.S. Secret Service agents stopped Spiro Stafilatos, 35, on New York Avenue near 15th Street NW because the Buick LeSabre he was driving was not registered and had an incorrect license plate, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Stafilatos drove off in the Buick, and a Secret Service vehicle pursued. He ran a red light at New York Avenue and 14th Street NW. A 2013 Chevrolet Sonic struck the Buick, police said.

The Buick careened into two women crossing with the walk sign, police said. Both were taken to hospitals with serious injuries, and one was pronounced dead a short time later.

The woman who survived remains in critical condition, police said Saturday.

Stafilatos was detained at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he tested positive for cocaine and marijuana, according to court documents. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

He’s also charged with no permit and misuse of tags.

