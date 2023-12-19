Man charged with killing 2 brothers in Northeast DC

A man has been charged with shooting and killing two brothers in Northeast D.C. last week, prosecutors say.

Ronzoni Allen Jackson Jr., 24, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder while armed in the deaths of 28-year-old Octavio Quintano and 35-year-old Osmine Quintano, the office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia said in a release Tuesday.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Dec. 12 near The Pollo Company on 4th Street NE, authorities said. After they were shot multiple times, the brothers crawled underneath a car, where they died next to each other, the attorney's office said.

Jackson pleaded not guilty during his arraignment, the attorney's office said.

A judge ordered Jackson be held without bond until his next hearing on Jan. 2.