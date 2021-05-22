Man Charged With Entering DC Bedroom, Exposing Self

A man has been charged after allegedly exposing himself in Washington, D.C., on two occasions, including one incident where he unlawfully entered a bedroom.

Amard Abott, 42, of Northwest D.C., went inside a home in the 1300 block of Clifton Street NW about 7:40 a.m. Friday, D.C. Police say.

Abott exposed himself to multiple people inside a bedroom, police said. One of the victims fought Abott, who ran away, police say.

Police responding to the scene caught and arrested Abott.

The suspect is also accused of exposing himself to a victim on the unit block of H Street Northwest on the afternoon of April 28, then running away, police say.

Abott has been charged with burglary and lewd, indecent or obscene acts.