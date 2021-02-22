Man Charged With Abduction After 10-Hour Barricade at Fairfax Motel

Fairfax City Police arrested a man Sunday after he barricaded himself for over 10 hours in a motel after he allegedly held someone for a while against their will in a room.

Solaymane Daryf, 19, of Burke, Virginia was arrested on charges of abduction, brandishing a firearm and use of a firearm and in the commission of a felony, police said.

Police responded to the Breezeway Motel on Fairfax Boulevard at 7:20 a.m. for an abduction complaint, the department said.

“Investigation revealed that on February 20, 2021, the victim, who was invited to a motel room by an acquaintance, was prohibited from leaving the room,” police said in a news release. “After an extended period of time, it was determined that the suspect displayed a firearm while preventing the victim from leaving.”

Eventually, police said the suspect, Daryf, let the victim go.

Just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday police took Daryf into custody without incident.