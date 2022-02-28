Man Charged in Stabbing Death of Lakeforest Mall Employee: Police

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the stabbing death of an employee at the Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg, Maryland, earlier this month, police said.

Trenton Flowers-Jackson is accused of killing José Alexander Maldonado, 23.

On Feb. 21, Montgomery County and Gaithersburg officers responded to the mall on Russell Avenue and found Maldonado with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died, police said.

According to the investigation, the victim was working at a T-Mobile store inside the mall when Flowers-Jackson entered the establishment and stabbed him multiple times. Maldonado tried to escape but collapsed near the food court, police said.

Investigators were able to identify Flowers-Jackson as the suspect and arrested him on Saturday in Rockville. He faces a first-degree murder charge.

The victim and the suspect knew each other, authorities confirmed. Police had said last week they believed Maldonado had been targeted.

Maldonado’s family told T44 that they were in shock and didn't understand why their loved one was attacked.

"Why did they do this to him?" the victim's aunt said. "I don't lose faith. I know one day, I'll have that person face to face and I'll ask them why they did this to him."

Authorities did not provide details on a possible motive behind the attack.

Maldonado had recently bought his first car and was very happy at his job, his family said. His dream was to eventually buy his mother a house.

Flowers-Jackson was being held at the Central Processing Unit. His bond hearing was scheduled for Monday afternoon, police said.