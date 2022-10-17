Man Charged in Shooting at Harrisonburg Gathering: Police

A man has been charged in a shooting at an outdoor gathering in Virginia over the weekend that sent eight people to hospitals, police said.

Harrisonburg police arrested Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming, 20, of Harrisonburg, on Sunday afternoon, the department said in a statement. Fleming is charged with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding and firearms offenses, police said. Online court records do not list an attorney who could speak on Fleming’s behalf.

Witnesses said shots were fired into the crowd at an outdoor gathering on Devon Lane in Harrisonburg around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, police said in a statement. Statements from witnesses and security camera video helped investigators identify Fleming as a suspect.

Eight people ranging in age from 18 to 27 were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police said they are investigating whether anyone else was involved in this incident.