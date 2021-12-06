Man Charged in Father's Death in Prince George's County: Police

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged with killing his father in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police said.

The suspect, Nigel Hernández, of Lanham, faces murder charges in the death of Andrés Hernández, 73 and also of Lanham.

At about 10:40 p.m. Friday, officers responding to the 9500 block of Woodberry Street for a welfare check found Andrés Hernández outside his house, unresponsive. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Hernández had suffered many injuries, including a “blunt force trauma” and several stab wounds, an autopsy revealed.

After the murder, the victim’s son, Nigel Hernández fled the area, authorities said. Virginia State Police apprehended him on Saturday during a traffic stop in Charlottesville, Virginia, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

An investigation into the motive of the homicide is underway.

Nigel Hernández is being held in Albemarle County, Virginia, on charges of first and second-degree murder and other related crimes, police said. He’s awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call Prince George's Police at 301-516-2512.