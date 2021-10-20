MPD

Man Charged in Brutal Assault in George Washington University Garage

By Aimee Cho, News4 Reporter and NBC Washington Staff

After a violent assault and attempted sexual assault in a George Washington University parking garage earlier this month, D.C. police said Wednesday that they charged a suspect.

Omar Williams, 27, is accused in the assault the evening of Oct. 4.

He allegedly attacked a stranger in a parking garage in the 2000 block of G Street NW, said Leslie Parsons, assistant chief of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau. 

“They were very, very serious injuries. This was a brutal assault. Injuries were very serious and required hospitalization,” he said. 

School officials sent students a letter saying a staff member was attacked. 

Williams was charged with assault with intent to commit first-degree sexual abuse while armed and aggravated assault while armed. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had a lawyer. 

Police said surveillance footage and information from the community helped crack the case. 

A number of GW students described a tense time on campus knowing that someone violent was at large. 

“It was pretty scary because it happened in broad daylight,” one woman said.

Campus police stepped up patrols and reminded students of a safe ride program they run at night. 

Police said that after they arrested Williams, they were able to link him to previous crimes of assault, robbery and theft in Northwest D.C. on two previous dates. He was accused of stealing a woman’s purse and attacking someone while robbing a store.

