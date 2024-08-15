Man charged in 13-year-old Karon Blake's killing testifies

Testimony continued Wednesday in the murder trial of the D.C. man charged with killing an unarmed 13-year-old last year. Jason Lewis testified in his own defense and said he shot Karon Blake because he feared for his life.

He told police he thought Blake was breaking into cars along Quincy Street Northeast, and he confronted the teen, which then led to that deadly shooting.

The jury was shown several videos of the shooting in the early morning hours of January 7 of last year on Quincy Street Northeast. In one of the videos, a dark figure can be seen crossing the camera lens as shots are being fired.

Blake can be heard very clearly yelling, “I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I'm sorry. I'm just a kid. I'm 12.”

Video also shows Jason Lewis did not immediately go to the aid of Blake. Instead, he stood against a wall and took a deep breath inside his patio. He then walked inside his house and called 911.

On the stand today, Lewis told the court something he had never told the police, that he saw a car on the street.

Lewis told the court, “I saw a pistol inside the car, the driver's seat. I saw a flash and heard a bang. I fired. I thought it was a gun. I thought I was being shot at. In my peripheral vision, I saw someone charging at me. I saw a person. I feared for my safety. I feared for my life. I fired two shots.”

In the 911 call that was played for the jury, Lewis told the call taker, “I shot the young man. He was running toward me.”

The call taker asked, “Is he a teenager?”

“He said he was 12,” Lewis said.

“Is he conscious and breathing?” the call taker asked.

“No,” Lewis said.

“Where was he shot?” the call taker asked.

“I don't know,” Lewis said.

“He was running towards you when you shot him?” the call taker asked.

“Yes,” Lewis said.

On cross examination, the prosecutor asked Lewis, “You never told police you were shot at why?”

Lewis replied, “I was in shock.”

“You never told police to look for a bullet hole or a shell casing. Why?” the prosecutor asked.

Lewis said, “I was in shock.”

“When you called 911 that morning, you first said you had a concealed carry permit, not that you needed EMS. Why did you do that?” the prosecutor asked.

Lewis said, “I wanted the police to know they could be safe when they got to the house.”

The jury will hear closing arguments Thursday, and the case could wrap up within the next few days.