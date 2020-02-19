Man Caught Trying to Steal Goats From Virginia Farmer Pretended to Be Drunk: Sheriff

A man who tried to steal goats from farmer in Stafford County, Virginia, pretended to be intoxicated and gave deputies a false name, authorities say.

The farmer told deputies his wife had gone out to check on their goats Friday night and saw that they were let out of their pen, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office. She suspected there was someone hiding in their field.

Her husband then found the suspect, 19-year-old Cole Schrock, and held him at gunpoint until deputies arrived, the sheriff's office said.

When deputies came to the farm on the 700 block of Leeland Road the farmer told them he thought the suspect was intoxicated and trying to steal his goats, authorities say.

Deputies said Shrock was slurring his words and initially gave them a false name.

The suspect later admitted to pretending to be intoxicated, which deputies confirmed with a breath test, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies found three goats tide up next to the suspect's nearby pickup truck.

At one point, the farmer realized the suspect had recently bought a few goats from him. He said he hadn’t recognized Schrock at first because of the hood covering his face.

Schrock was arrested and charged with larceny of animals, identity theft to avoid arrest and unlawful entry with intent to commit larceny.