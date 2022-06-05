carjacking

Man Carjacks Ambulance in Southeast DC

ambulance-shutterstock_87057002
Shutterstock

D.C. police are looking for a man they say stole an ambulance Saturday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., paramedics were on a call at Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Chicago Street SE in Anacostia when, police say, a man entered the ambulance through the rear.

The suspect then put his hand on a gun in his waistband while making a threat toward the D.C. Fire & EMS personnel inside. The crew members got out of the ambulance, and the suspect drove off with it, police said.

The ambulance was later found in a neighborhood near the Southwest Waterfront.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No one was hurt.

This article tagged under:

carjackingWashington DCanacostia
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us