Man Carjacks Ambulance in Southeast DC

D.C. police are looking for a man they say stole an ambulance Saturday morning.
Just before 9 a.m., paramedics were on a call at Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Chicago Street SE in Anacostia when, police say, a man entered the ambulance through the rear.
The suspect then put his hand on a gun in his waistband while making a threat toward the D.C. Fire & EMS personnel inside. The crew members got out of the ambulance, and the suspect drove off with it, police said.
The ambulance was later found in a neighborhood near the Southwest Waterfront.
No one was hurt.