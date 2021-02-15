Man Carjacked on Capital Beltway as He Slowed Down for Exit Ramp

A driver was carjacked Sunday night as he slowed down to take an exit off the Capital Beltway in Maryland, police said.

Maryland State Police responded to the scene shortly before 10 p.m. and found the victim on the shoulder of the Beltway, they said. He was not hurt.

The victim told authorities he was traveling north on the Beltway and was trying to get off at exit 3B while driving about 15 mph when a man stepped out into the roadway, forcing him to stop his car. Then two other men showed handguns and ordered the victim to get out of his car.

The suspects then took the victim's car, a 2017 blue Ford Mustang with Virginia license plates DDUBII.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maryland State Police's Forestville barrack.