Armed man barricaded inside Glover Park apartment

An armed man is barricaded inside a home in a busy Northwest D.C. neighborhood, the Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday.

Police said someone called to report a man with a gun at around 2:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Davis Place NW in Glover Park. Authorities did not say what led up to that call.

D.C. police confirmed negotiators have made contact with the man barricaded inside the apartment, and they believe he is the only one inside.

No injuries have been reported.

A large police response, including one officer who was carrying a riot shield, could be seen outside the apartment.

The scene is near the Russian Embassy, in a residential area with apartment and condo buildings.

Several neighbors said they were stuck outside because police blocked off the whole street.

“My dog has diabetes, so we need to get him his insulin here pretty soon too, but really we just want to know what’s going on in our neighborhood,” one woman said. “I feel like I have started to see crime a little bit more, but nothing on this scale. And it does make you pause a little bit.”

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.