Man, Baby Attacked With Brick in Southeast DC, ANC Commissioner Says

A man who allegedly assaulted a baby girl and another man with a brick on Capitol Hill Sunday has been arrested, police and an ANC commissioner said.

D.C. police said that the attack happened on the 600 block of E Street SE around 10:06 a.m., when the suspect approached the victims from behind and assaulted them.

Both victims were taken to a hospital for their injuries. Their conditions and exact ages were not revealed.

Jerome Razor, 44, was arrested and charged after allegedly fleeing the scene, authorities said.

More details were not immediately provided.

ANC Commissioner Denise Rucker Krepp said in a tweet that the victims were a man who had been pushing a stroller and a baby.

“I’m writing [a] community impact statement recommending jail time,” she said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.