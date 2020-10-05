MPD

Man Awaiting Sentence for Manslaughter Escapes From DC Psychiatric Hospital

By NBC Washington Staff

A man awaiting sentencing for voluntary manslaughter escaped from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and D.C. police are seeking help finding him. 

Bernard Coleman III, 27, escaped on Sunday, police said Monday afternoon.

Police say he is 27, 6 feet tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes. 

St. Elizabeth’s, located in Southeast D.C. near the Congress Heights Metro station, is D.C.’s “public psychiatric facility for individuals with serious and persistent mental illness who need intensive inpatient care to support their recovery,” the Department of Behavioral Health says about the facility.

Anyone with information on Coleman’s whereabouts is asked to contact police. A reward of as much as $10,000 is available. 

Information was not immediately released on how Coleman escaped. 

