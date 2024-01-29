Man attacked for Canada Goose jacket in Columbia Heights

A man was assaulted by three men and robbed of his Canada Goose Jacket Sunday afternoon in Northwest D.C., police say.

The man was robbed at the intersection of 11th and Clifton Streets NW in Columbia Heights at about 1:30 p.m. The group hit and kicked the man until he was unconscious, then stole his black jacket, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim later regained consciousness and was taken to the hospital.

The suspects ran off and were last seen going north in the 2300 block of 11th St. NW. No weapon was involved, police said.

The robbery is one of several in recent months that involve a Canada Goose Jacket. In early January, bullets went through the window of a home after a man was robbed of his jacket.

The jackets retail for upwards of $1,800 when purchased new, according to the company’s website.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.