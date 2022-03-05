Wheaton

Man Arrested in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old in Wheaton: Police

Seventeen-year-old Devin Dickery, of Silver Spring, was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He died at a hospital, authorities said. 

By Briana Trujillo

Montgomery County Police car
NBC Washington

A man was arrested in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Wheaton, Maryland, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting at around 6:47 p.m. Friday in the area of Georgia Avenue and Reedie Drive, Montgomery County police said. 

There they found 17-year-old Devin Dickery, of Silver Spring, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital and later died, authorities said. 

With a suspect description provided by witnesses, officers were able to locate 20-year-old Cardel Chaney inside the Wheaton Metro station, Montgomery County police said. 

Chaney was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He is being held without bond.

Montgomery County police said that in conjunction with Metro Transit police, “detectives viewed the surveillance footage and recovered items of evidentiary value in the metro station that connected Chaney to Dickey’s death.”

More information about the evidence or what led to the shooting was not provided.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Russia 3 hours ago

Russian Flight Lands at Dulles Airport to Retrieve Expelled Diplomats

Maryland 3 hours ago

Maryland Man Killed Running Across Interstate, Friend Charged With DUI

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

WheatonMontgomery County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us