Man Arrested in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old in Wheaton: Police

A man was arrested in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Wheaton, Maryland, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting at around 6:47 p.m. Friday in the area of Georgia Avenue and Reedie Drive, Montgomery County police said.

There they found 17-year-old Devin Dickery, of Silver Spring, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital and later died, authorities said.

With a suspect description provided by witnesses, officers were able to locate 20-year-old Cardel Chaney inside the Wheaton Metro station, Montgomery County police said.

Chaney was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He is being held without bond.

Montgomery County police said that in conjunction with Metro Transit police, “detectives viewed the surveillance footage and recovered items of evidentiary value in the metro station that connected Chaney to Dickey’s death.”

More information about the evidence or what led to the shooting was not provided.

