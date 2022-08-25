Man Arrested in Double Stabbing at Metro Center Station: Police

A man accused of stabbing two people on a platform at the Metro Center train station Tuesday afternoon has been arrested, police said.

Antownne Turner, 51, of Northeast D.C., was taken into custody without incident one day after the attack, Metro Transit Police said. He’s the sole suspect.

Turner allegedly stabbed a man and a woman after an argument on a Red Line platform about 3:30 p.m., police said.

The man remained hospitalized in serious but stable condition on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The woman was treated for a minor laceration and had been released.

Police credited Metro’s network of 8,000 surveillance cameras for helping them catch the suspect.

The busy downtown Metro Center station serves WMATA's Blue, Orange, Silver and Red lines. The police investigation led to delays on the Red Line.