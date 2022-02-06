DC Police

Man Arrested in Death of Woman Found Fatally Stabbed on Anacostia Freeway in Southeast DC: Police

Thirty-year-old Gregory Johnson of Southeast D.C. was arrested and charged with second degree murder while armed.

By NBC Washington Staff

A man was arrested and charged in the death of a woman who was found fatally stabbed on a highway in Southeast Washington, D.C., Saturday, police said.

The investigation also revealed that "this offense was domestic in nature," police said.

The woman, identified as 32-year-old Passion Pleasant, was found injured about 11:15 a.m. on DC-295 (the Anacostia Freeway) near Pennsylvania Avenue, D.C. on Saturday. She was unconscious and not breathing and pronounced dead on the scene, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

D.C. police confirmed that the woman was found just outside her vehicle.

