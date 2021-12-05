Man Arrested in Death of 71-Year-Old Woman Found Suffering ‘Apparent Trauma' in Southwest DC

A 71-year-old woman died after “suffering from apparent trauma” in a domestic incident in Southwest D.C., police said.

D.C. police said they responded to the Unit block of Elmira Street SW on Friday for a burglary at around 11:27 a.m. When they arrived, officers found a woman suffering from unspecified life-threatening injuries.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The victim, identified as 71-year-old Sylvia Matthews, of Southwest D.C., was taken to the hospital and died on Saturday.

The suspect, 66-year-old Michael Garrett, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill, police said.

An investigation revealed that the offense was domestic in nature, according to authorities.

Police said detectives are working with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to file more charges related to Matthew’s death.

News4 is working to confirm more details about the nature of Matthew’s death.