Man arrested in Alexandria attempted abductions of 2 women near Metro stations

Alexandria City Police have arrested a man suspected of attempted abductions near two different Metro stations.

The two attempted abductions happened within an hour of each other Friday night, with Alexandria police calling the incidents “deeply disturbing.”

Thirty-three-year-old Jeffrey Gary, a Fairfax County Resident, was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with assault and battery, sexual battery and two counts of attempted abduction.

Police said he has no prior criminal history.

The first attempted abduction happened Friday around 8:45 p.m. at the Potomac Metro station.

A 30-year-old woman was assaulted by the suspect while she was with her 4-year old child. She was able to get away and report the incident.

An hour later, police were able to get a video of another attempted abduction with the same suspect near Braddock Road. The suspect can be approaching another woman, also in her thirties. Police said he attacked her and took her to the ground. She was also able to break away and report the incident.

Police said through APD's public safety cameras, it was able to establish a timeline, quickly identifying and arresting the suspect.

“We want to be very clear: It is our goal to protect every citizen of our community,” said APD Chief Tarrick McGuire. “But when there is the victimization of some of our most vulnerable — women, children and our elderly — that has a different psychological impact on public safety.”

Police said there could be more victims out there and urge anyone with any information to contact APD immediately.