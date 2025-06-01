Alexandria

Man arrested in Alexandria attempted abductions of 2 women near Metro stations

Police were able to create a timeline, identify and arrest the suspect using APD's public safety cameras

By Arielle Hixson

NBC Universal, Inc.

Alexandria City Police have arrested a man suspected of attempted abductions near two different Metro stations.

The two attempted abductions happened within an hour of each other Friday night, with Alexandria police calling the incidents “deeply disturbing.”

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Thirty-three-year-old Jeffrey Gary, a Fairfax County Resident, was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with assault and battery, sexual battery and two counts of attempted abduction.

Police said he has no prior criminal history.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The first attempted abduction happened Friday around 8:45 p.m. at the Potomac Metro station.
A 30-year-old woman was assaulted by the suspect while she was with her 4-year old child. She was able to get away and report the incident.

An hour later, police were able to get a video of another attempted abduction with the same suspect near Braddock Road. The suspect can be approaching another woman, also in her thirties. Police said he attacked her and took her to the ground. She was also able to break away and report the incident.

Police said through APD's public safety cameras, it was able to establish a timeline, quickly identifying and arresting the suspect.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Pride Month 8 hours ago

The bittersweet reason this Pride 5K is held at Congressional Cemetery

Science 4 Everyone 11 hours ago

Science 4 Everyone: It's time to prep for mosquito season

“We want to be very clear: It is our goal to protect every citizen of our community,” said APD Chief Tarrick McGuire. “But when there is the victimization of some of our most vulnerable — women, children and our elderly — that has a different psychological impact on public safety.”

Police said there could be more victims out there and urge anyone with any information to contact APD immediately.

This article tagged under:

AlexandriaCrime and Courts
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us