Man Arrested in $500K Drug Bust in Fairfax County

A 28-year-old man was arrested with the intent to sell $500,000 worth of drugs in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Detectives arrested the man on Tuesday during a traffic stop. He was wanted for transporting drugs into the county from out of state, according to a Fairfax County Police release.

Inside his car, detectives found 63 pounds of marijuana and hundreds of THC edibles and devices.

During a search warrant of his Huntington home detectives found another 13 pounds of marijuana, edibles and devices, as well as $60,000 in cash.

He has been charged with two counts of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, transportation of marijuana into Virginia and possession with the intent to distribute a schedule 1 narcotic.

He is currently being held on a secure bond.