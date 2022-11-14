Man Arrested for ‘Threatening' Social Media Posts Against UVA: Police

A man was arrested Monday for making “several concerning and threatening social media posts" against the University of Virginia, authorities said.

The Charlottesville Police Department said they and UVA police do not believe threats made by suspect, 31-year-old Bryan Michael Silva, were related to the shooting that killed three members of the UVA football team and injured two others.

“However, we understand the fear this caused in our community and acted swiftly to resolve this investigation,” authorities said.

They did not confirm the exact content of the posts.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

At around 4:00 p.m. police arrested Silva in the 200 block of West Main Street in the City of Charlottesville. He was charged with possession or transportation of firearms, firearms ammunition, stun weapons, explosives or concealed weapons by convicted felons and possession of a controlled substance.

“Mr. Silva was also served an outstanding/active protective order issued by the Albemarle County General District Court. He was held without bond at the Albemarle – Charlottesville Regional Jail,” Charlottesville police said.