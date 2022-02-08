Man Arrested for Groping Women, Breaking Windows in DC: Police

D.C. police say they arrested a man accused of groping multiple women near Dupont Circle and in Adams Morgan, as well as breaking windows.

Frank Borden. Jr., 31, of no fixed address, was arrested Sunday and charged in a number of crimes that occurred between mid-January and early February, police said Monday.

On four instances, police say Borden approached women, grabbed them and walked away. The crimes occurred:

Feb. 3 at about 5:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Q Street NW;

Feb. 3 at about 5:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW;

Feb. 3 at about 5:55 p.m. near 17th and P streets NW and

Feb. 5 at about 2:50 p.m. in the 2400 block of 18th Street NW.

Borden also is accused of breaking windows — using a brick to shatter windshields, in some instances. Police say those crimes occurred:

Jan. 21 at about 3:20 p.m. in the 900 block of New York Avenue NW;

Jan. 21 at about 9:20 p.m. in the 900 block of New York Avenue NW;

Feb. 5 at about 3:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of 17th Street NW and

Feb. 5 at about 3:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of 17th Street NW

Borden was charged with four counts of misdemeanor sexual abuse and four counts of destruction of property. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Court documents say police identified Borden as the suspect using surveillance footage and an identification by someone whose windshield was smashed.