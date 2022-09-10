Man Arrested For Causing Metro Power Outage

A man was arrested for tampering with Metro power lines and causing train delays, authorities say.

The suspect, Edward Nathaniel Walker, 31, of Temple Hills tampered with the power lines at the Southern Avenue station on Friday, according to the Metro Transit Police. The incident caused power disruption at Southern Avenue and service suspension on the Green line.

Trains were suspended on the Green line between Navy Yard and Branch Avenue stations for two hours starting at 3:30 p.m., Metro tweeted. Shuttles were offered to customers.

Power has been restored at Southern Avenue and service is now restored on the 🟢 Green Line between Navy Yard and Branch Avenue.



Crews were able to restore the power and normal service resumed on the Green line at 5:20 p.m. on Friday.

Walker was charged with trespassing, malicious destruction of property and interference with a railroad.