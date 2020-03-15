Man Arrested for Attempted Murder of Convenience Store Employee, Arson

Prince George’s County police arrested and charged a man for the attempted murder of a convenience store employee Sunday, authorities say.

The suspect, 25-year-old Raymond Williams of Southeast D.C., is also charged with arson for setting the store on fire.

PGPD arrests man for attempted murder of convenience store employee & arson. https://t.co/lYU3A1jGQ1 pic.twitter.com/7kiQrV9JCc — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) March 15, 2020

On March 14, at about 4 am, Prince George’s County police patrol officers responded to a report of a fire at a convenience store on Livingston Road in Oxon Hill.

On the scene, the officers located the victim, a man who works at the store, suffering from significant burns to his face and body.

Witnesses told authorities that Williams had come into the store posing as a customer. According to a preliminary investigation, the suspect approached the counter with a cup containing a liquid that smelled like gasoline and asked the victim for a pack of cigarettes.

When the victim turned around to get the cigarettes, the suspect started a fire in the cup he was holding. As the victim turned back around, the suspect doused the victim’s face with the ignited gasoline.

According to the investigation, the suspect then jumped over the counter and grabbed about 20 packs of cigarettes before running from the store. As the fire began to spread, a witness called 911.



The victim was rushed to a hospital and is being treated for critical burns. Prince George's County police officers located the suspect, who confessed to the crimes.

The Prince George’s County Police Department charged Williams with attempted murder, first degree assault, armed robbery, first degree arson and additional charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections and is being held on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the Robbery Unit at 301-772-4905. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.