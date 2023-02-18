Man Arrested For Allegedly Following Teen Home From Target; Police Seek More Information

A man was arrested earlier this week for allegedly stalking a teenage girl in Charles County, and the sheriff's office is asking the public for information on other reports of suspicious behavior.

Edward Jackson Bunn, 49, of La Plata, was arrested on Feb. 12 for following the teenager around a Target as she was shopping, and then waiting in his car until she left and following her home, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

As the victim carried groceries into her house, she saw Bunn and confronted him, authorities said. He fled and she called 911.

Detectives were later able to identify Bunn, a registered sex offender, and the car he used, a dark Chevrolet Silverado. La Plata police charged him with rogue and vagabond.

Authorities said Bunn is also being investigated in connection to reports of him approaching several women's homes in his neighborhood.

Officials said he's currently on probation from two sexual assaults that happened in 2002 in Virginia.

