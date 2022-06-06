Man Arrested for Allegedly Carjacking Ambulance in Southeast DC

A man was arrested Monday for allegedly carjacking an ambulance over the weekend, police said.

Isaac Edwards, 34, of Southeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with armed carjacking, D.C. police announced.

Paramedics were on a call at Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Chicago Street SE in Anacostia just before 9 a.m. Saturday when police say a man entered the ambulance through the rear.

The suspect then put his hand on a gun in his waistband while making a threat toward the D.C. Fire & EMS personnel inside. The crew members got out of the ambulance, and the suspect drove off with it, police said.

The ambulance was later found in a neighborhood near the Southwest Waterfront.

No one was hurt.