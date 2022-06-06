Southeast DC

Man Arrested for Allegedly Carjacking Ambulance in Southeast DC

Paramedics were on a call at Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Chicago Street SE in Anacostia when police say a man entered the ambulance through the rear.

By NBC Washington Staff

dc fire and ems
NBC Washington

A man was arrested Monday for allegedly carjacking an ambulance over the weekend, police said.

Isaac Edwards, 34, of Southeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with armed carjacking, D.C. police announced.

Paramedics were on a call at Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Chicago Street SE in Anacostia just before 9 a.m. Saturday when police say a man entered the ambulance through the rear.

The suspect then put his hand on a gun in his waistband while making a threat toward the D.C. Fire & EMS personnel inside. The crew members got out of the ambulance, and the suspect drove off with it, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The ambulance was later found in a neighborhood near the Southwest Waterfront.

No one was hurt.

This article tagged under:

Southeast DC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us