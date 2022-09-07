Man Arrested After Woman Pushed Out of Speeding SUV in Arlington

A man has been arrested after police say he picked up a woman who thought he was a ride-share driver in D.C., then pushed her out of the SUV in Arlington, Virginia, seriously injuring her.

Willie James Clements, 59, was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit-and-run, Arlington County police said Wednesday.

A woman was waiting for a ride-share service to pick her up in the 800 block of Florida Avenue NW during the early morning of May 15, when Clements drove up, police said. She got into the vehicle and he drove off, according to investigators.

A driver called police about 3:06 a.m. when she saw the woman pushed out of the passenger door of a black SUV that was swerving and speeding in the area of Wilson Boulevard at N. Vermont Street in Arlington, Virginia, police said.

Officers found the victim in the road and medics took her to a hospital. She suffered serious injuries, police said. Her current condition is unclear.

Clements, who is from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was not a ride-share driver and was not operating in a "for-hire status," police said. He is in jail without bond.

Police are still investigating the case and asked that the public provide them with any information at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.