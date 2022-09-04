Man Arrested After Two Stabbings Leave 1 Dead in Rockville: Authorities

A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing two people, one fatally, on Saturday in Rockville, Maryland, authorities said.

Police and paramedics responded at around 9:55 p.m. to a 7-Eleven in the 700 block of Hungerford Drive for a stabbing, Montgomery County police said.

There they found one victim, a man, suffering serious injuries. He gave a description of the suspect and was then taken to a hospital, according to authorities.

Officers found and arrested the suspect, 31-year-old Scorpio Alexander Standfield, while he was walking in the 900 block of Hungerford Drive, across from Montgomery College. The police department said he had “items of evidentiary value in his possession,” but did not provide details.

Montgomery County police said while investigating the crime scene, officers found the second victim at around 10:20 p.m. inside a vehicle outside of Aria Hala Supermarket in the 800 block of Hungerford Drive.

He had been stabbed, and died at the scene, according to authorities.

Standfield was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.