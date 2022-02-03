Supreme Court

Man Arrested After Supreme Court Standoff Last Fall Returned: Capitol Police

Dale Paul Melvin was arrested in a major incident outside the Supreme Court less than four months ago

By Andrea Swalec

supreme court feb 3 2022
NBC News

A man who was arrested last fall after a standoff outside the Supreme Court parked outside the court again Thursday morning, leading officers to shut down streets, U.S. Capitol Police say.

Streets around the Supreme Court were closed “out of an abundance of caution” as officers spoke with Dale Paul Melvin, Capitol Police said.

Melvin, 55, of Kimball, Michigan, made “concerning statements” outside the Capitol complex in August, police previously said, and was arrested in a major incident outside the Supreme Court less than four months ago, on Oct. 5

In a statement after the encounter Thursday, Capitol Police said agents saw, “concerning language on a public social media account believed to belong to Mr. Melvin that related to his presence at the U.S. Supreme Court.” 

It wasn't immediately clear why Melvin returned to the court on Thursday. No court sessions were scheduled, according to the official calendar.

Officers spotted Melvin in his battered Chevy Tahoe in front of the court at about 9 a.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“After some discussion, Melvin agreed to leave the area. He was not arrested,” police said. 

Local

CONGRESS 18 mins ago

Goodell Pressured by Congress to Release Washington Report

Crime and Courts 21 mins ago

Rockville Man Arrested for Sex Trafficking, Prostitution

An investigation is ongoing. 

On Oct. 5, Melvin, 55, illegally parked the Tahoe in front of the court and refused to speak with officers, police said at the time. After about an hour-and-a-half, officers set off a controlled detonation and pulled Melvin from the smoke-filled SUV. The incident caused major disruptions on Capitol Hill. 

News4's Pat Collins reports on the man arrested outside the Supreme Court Tuesday.

Melvin had appeared frustrated and said, "The time for talking is done," Capitol Police said in a statement. 

Melvin was charged last fall with alleged assault on a police officer and failure to obey. The case is still pending with the United States Attorney’s Office, Capitol Police said.

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger thanked his officers for spotting Melvin on Thursday. 

“Our officers and agents are focused on our critical mission,” he said in a statement. “I applaud them for their keen observation and for not taking any chances when it comes to safety and security.”

Security on Capitol Hill is high after supporters of former President Donald Trump breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in addition to several other high-profile incidents near federal buildings.

This article tagged under:

Supreme Courtus capitol police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us