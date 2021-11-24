Man Arrested After Shooting Man in Fairfax County Food Star

A man who alleges he fired his weapon in self-defense was arrested and charged with shooting another man at a grocery store in Fairfax County, police said.

Arlington resident Harvey Coleman, 33, called police after he said he shot someone inside a Food Star in Falls Church, Virginia, on Saturday around 6:43 p.m., according to the Mason Police District.

Detectives said both Coleman and the victim were shopping inside when they had a “brief interaction” and Coleman brandished a weapon.

“The victim took a fighting stance and Coleman shot the man” in the upper body with a weapon he legally possessed, police said.

The man was transported and remains at the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, authorities said.

Coleman was charged with malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony “following several interviews and the review of surveillance footage,” police said. He was arrested Wednesday and is held on a secure bond.