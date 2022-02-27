Man Arrested After Kidnapping Two Children From Frederick County Home, Driving Off: Authorities

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man Saturday who they say kidnapped two children from a home and drove off.

At around 3:45 p.m., deputies responded to an abduction in progress at the 8200 block of Reich’s Ford Road in Maryland, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said the suspect, 40-year-old Christopher Schultz, entered the home and forcefully kidnapped two children under 12 years old. Their exact ages were not revealed.

The children's father followed the suspect, who had no relation or rights to the children, according to the sheriff’s office.

Schultz allegedly failed to stop his vehicle for authorities, but ultimately parked in a business parking lot, authorities said.

“When the deputies approached Schultz, he failed to obey their commands and got out and opened the backdoor of his vehicle, deploying a Rottweiler dog and holding it by his side,” the sheriff’s office said.

When he opened the door to get the dog, deputies said they were able to identify one of the kidnapped children in the backseat.

Schultz was arrested at the scene. Authorities did not say how they managed to take him into custody, or elaborate on whether the dog continued to pose a threat.

“The quick response and interception of the suspect by our deputies prevented this from being a further traumatic situation for the children,” said Lt. Jason Deater, FCSO Patrol Operations assistant commander.

The children were safely reunited with their family, Deater said.

Schultz faces two counts of abduction for children under 12, two counts of kidnapping for children under 16, two counts of false imprisonment, one count of home invasion, third-degree burglary, trespassing on posted property and second-degree assault.

