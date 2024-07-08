Man and 3 minors charged in scheme to steal $72K in alcohol from Fairfax County ABC stores

Thieves have robbed liquor stores in Fairfax County, Virginia, since at least March by loading up carts with alcohol and taking off in vehicles before police can arrive, authorities say. They've made off with more than $72,000 in stolen merchandise from Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores.

An adult and three juveniles have now been charged in the crime scheme, county police said Monday. Additional arrests are possible.

Detectives say the group has been linked to 15 ABC store thefts from March through July in areas including McLean, Columbia Forest, Lincolnia, Lorton, Fairfax Station and Belle View.

Jomarice Evans, 27, of D.C., was arrested in a neighboring jurisdiction on unrelated charges on May 21, Fairfax County police said. After an extensive investigation, detectives were able to link him to the ABC store thefts in Fairfax County, police say. He was charged with robbery, grand larceny, larceny with intent to sell, transportation of alcohol, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, destruction of property and organized retail theft.

Detectives then identified three juveniles in connection to the thefts. They were arrested in D.C. on June 21 with help from the U.S. Marshals Service and charged with grand larceny and larceny with intent to sell. Police did not provide their ages.

Police are still investigating additional people who may be linked to the crimes.

Detectives asked anyone with potentially relevant information to call the McLean District station. Tips also can be made anonymously.