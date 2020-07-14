Washington DC

Man Accused of Vandalizing Lincoln Memorial During Protests Indicted

By Gina Cook

United States Attorney’s Office

A federal grand jury indicted a D.C. man Tuesday and charged him with spray painting the Lincoln Memorial during protests against racial injustice in late May.

U.S. Park Police officers said they saw 26-year-old Micah Avery spray paint "Yall not tired yet?" on the memorial on May 30.

Avery ran off when the officers approached him, but the officers caught up and handcuffed him, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Local

Washington DC 27 mins ago

Couple Says They Were Racially Discriminated Against at DC Restaurant

Virginia 40 mins ago

Deadline Approaches for Fairfax County Families to Decide Fall Plans

Park Police said Avery escaped when protesters converged on them and began pushing and striking the officers. One officer's hand was injured.

Avery was taken into custody a short time later.

“Defacing one of our country’s national monuments will not be tolerated,” Acting U.S. Attorney Michael R. Sherwin said in a news release.

Avery is charged with destruction of federal property.

This article tagged under:

Washington DCprotestsLincoln Memorialvandalism
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us