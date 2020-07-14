Man Accused of Vandalizing Lincoln Memorial During Protests Indicted

A federal grand jury indicted a D.C. man Tuesday and charged him with spray painting the Lincoln Memorial during protests against racial injustice in late May.

U.S. Park Police officers said they saw 26-year-old Micah Avery spray paint "Yall not tired yet?" on the memorial on May 30.

Avery ran off when the officers approached him, but the officers caught up and handcuffed him, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Park Police said Avery escaped when protesters converged on them and began pushing and striking the officers. One officer's hand was injured.

Avery was taken into custody a short time later.

“Defacing one of our country’s national monuments will not be tolerated,” Acting U.S. Attorney Michael R. Sherwin said in a news release.

Avery is charged with destruction of federal property.