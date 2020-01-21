Man Accused of Terror Plot May Be Mentally Unfit for Trial

A psychologist who examined a man accused of planning an Islamic State group-inspired attack at National Harbor in Maryland has found "ample evidence" that he is mentally unfit to assist in his defense.

That determination was disclosed Saturday in a joint court filing by prosecutors and an attorney for 28-year-old Rondell Henry of Germantown. The lawyers agree Henry should be hospitalized at a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility for up to four months to determine if his case can proceed.

Henry, a naturalized American citizen who moved to the U.S. from Trinidad and Tobago about 11 years ago, is charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Authorities say Henry stole a U-Haul van in Virginia and parked it at National Harbor. Police arrested him the following morning after they found the van and saw Henry jump over a security fence.

Henry told investigators he planned to carry out an attack similar to one in which a driver ran over and killed dozens of people in Nice, France, in 2016, authorities said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Windom said during an April 9 detention hearing Henry intended to kill as many "disbelievers" as possible.