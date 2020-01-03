Virginia

Man Accused of Shooting Brothers, Killing 1, Arrested

By Associated Press

Fatal double shooting in Mount Vernon
WRC-TV

Police in Virginia say an arrest has been made in the shooting of two brothers that left one of the men dead.

Fairfax County police say the suspect was identified and located in Maryland. He's accused of shooting a 20-year-old and an 18-year-old.

The older brother was found dead inside a home in Mount Vernon. The younger brother was found outside with a gunshot wound. Police say the younger brother is expected to survive.

Local

Virginia 1 min ago

Virginia Music Teacher Charged with Sexual Battery

D.C. 57 mins ago

‘No Immediate Threats’ to DC After Iran Airstrike, Mayor Says

Police say the suspect will be extradited back to Virginia. He's currently in custody in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

VirginiaFairfax CountyshootingMOUNT VERNON
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us