Man Accused of Shooting Brothers, Killing 1, Arrested

Police in Virginia say an arrest has been made in the shooting of two brothers that left one of the men dead.

Fairfax County police say the suspect was identified and located in Maryland. He's accused of shooting a 20-year-old and an 18-year-old.

The older brother was found dead inside a home in Mount Vernon. The younger brother was found outside with a gunshot wound. Police say the younger brother is expected to survive.

Police say the suspect will be extradited back to Virginia. He's currently in custody in Prince George's County, Maryland.