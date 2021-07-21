Arlington

Man Accused of Killing Transgender Woman in Maryland

The suspect was arrested a day after the killing when he ran from officers and onto the Metro tracks at Pentagon City station, police say

By Gina Cook

Handcuffs
Getty Images

A 27-year-old man charged with killing a transgender woman in Suitland, Maryland, was arrested over the weekend when he ran onto the Metro tracks at Pentagon City, police say.

Taya Ashton, 20, was found shot to death at an apartment in the 2300 block of Brooks Drive in Suitland on Saturday night, Prince George's County police said.

A day after her slaying, Arlington County police arrested DeAllen Price, of District Heights, for running from officers and going on the Metro tracks at the Pentagon City station, police said. Yellow and Blue line service was suspended for a time Sunday afternoon after the incident.

Metro Transit Police and a K9 officer searched the tracks and found a weapon they later linked to Ashton's murder, police said.

Ashton and Price knew each other, police said.

Price remains in custody in Virginia pending extradition to Prince George’s County. He was charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges in connection with Ashton’s murder. The motive remains under investigation, according to police.

Detectives have not found any evidence so far suggesting that the killing was due to Ashton's gender identity, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help detectives to call 301-516-2512 or call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online at pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

