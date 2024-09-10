Maryland

Man accused of killing sister in Bethesda apartment

Montgomery County police charged Devon Miller with first-degree murder in the death of Shanon Marie Barnett

By Gina Cook

NBC Washington

A man from Indiana was arrested and charged with killing his sister at an apartment in Bethesda, Maryland, Monday night, police say.

Devon Miller, 30, was arrested after Montgomery County police officers found his sister, 37-year-old Shanon Marie Barnett, dead at a home in the 10500 block of Westlake Drive near the Montgomery Mall, police said.

Barnett's friends were on the phone with her about 10:30 p.m. when they heard her brother attacking her and called police, according to charging documents.

When officers arrived to the apartment, Miller answered the door and they could see Barnett was inside the apartment and there was a lot of blood, charging documents say. She wasn't responding, police said.

Miller then tried to close and lock the apartment door, but officers forced themselves inside and pulled Barnett to the stairwell, according to the documents. She was already dead, police said.

Investigators recovered a knife from the apartment and there were signs of a struggle, charging documents said.

A medical examiner in Baltimore will determine her cause and manner of death.

Miller, a resident of Indianapolis, Indiana, is being held in jail without bond.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

