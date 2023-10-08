Man accused of killing father in his grandparents' Olney home, police say

A 25-year-old man was arrested by a SWAT team after allegedly shooting and killing his father in Olney, Maryland, on Saturday night, police say.

Nicholas Marquis Stull is facing murder charges in the death of his father, 57-year-old Michael Wayne Stull, who was apparently visiting from Georgia, according to Montgomery County police.

Officers were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the home on Mount Olney Lane where the younger Stull lives with his grandparents.

When they arrived, they were told there was a shooting victim inside the house and the suspect might also be in the house and was believed to be armed. A SWAT team was called. They entered the house and took Nicholas Stull into custody. Police said he had a non-life-threatening, self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital.

The victim, Michael Stull, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear what may have led up to the shooting. Police described it as a "domestic-related shooting."

Nicholas Stull has been charged with first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and use of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, police said. It's not known whether he has a lawyer.