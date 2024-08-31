Man accused of child sex assault at Reston grocery store, child porn possession

A man who was recently arrested for improperly touching a little girl in a grocery store in Reston, Virginia, is now accused of child pornography possession.

A 7-year-old was with her mother at the Safeway in the 11100 block of South Lakes Drive on Aug. 10 when a man at the self-checkout grabbed her buttocks.

Police later identified him as Arturo Elmore-Adon, 25, of Reston.

When police looked at store security camera footage, they saw something: Elmore-Adon appeared to take a photo of the child.

A detective wrote in a search warrant that he appeared to walk toward the victim, kneel directly behind her and place what looked like a cellphone under the child’s legs.

“It is believed at this time Elmore-Adon unlawfully filmed the victim,” the document says.

He was arrested two days later and charged with aggravated sexual battery and unlawful filming.

Police asked witnesses or any other victims to contact police.

Officers served a search warrant at Elmore-Adon’s home nearby. They were looking for the clothes he wore at Safeway and took his electronic devices.

On Friday morning, they returned to Elmore-Adon’s home and added new charges: 15 counts of possession of child pornography.

One neighbor called the case very disturbing. At the Safeway, shoppers were horrified for the child and for other children.

News4 is still waiting to learn more about what was allegedly in Elmore-Adon’s possession and whether it was images he took of children or images he downloaded.

He was held in jail without bond.

