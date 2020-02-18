Local
Maryland

Man, 22, Dead After Slip and Fall at Maryland State Park: Police

File photo of a man and woman on King and Queens Seat rock formation at Rocks State Park in Maryland. (Photo by: Edwin Remsburg/VW Pics via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A hiker died after he slipped and fell at a state park in Maryland.

Joseph Buxton, 22, of Savage, was hiking with friends during the unseasonably warm Presidents Day holiday on Monday at Rocks State Park when he fell from the “queen's seat” area, Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Lauren Moses said.

Buxton had climbed out onto the rocks before losing his footing, news outlets reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to a medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

Local

fire 36 mins ago

Fire Kills Elderly Woman in NE DC Home Without Smoke Detectors

White House 1 hour ago

White House Easter Egg Roll Lottery Opens Tuesday

The King and Queen Seat is a rock outcrop that sits about 190 feet (58 meters) off the ground, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website. The site encourages novice climbers to seek professional training before attempting to climb it.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MarylandRocks State Park
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Politics First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us