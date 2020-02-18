Man, 22, Dead After Slip and Fall at Maryland State Park: Police

A hiker died after he slipped and fell at a state park in Maryland.

Joseph Buxton, 22, of Savage, was hiking with friends during the unseasonably warm Presidents Day holiday on Monday at Rocks State Park when he fell from the “queen's seat” area, Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Lauren Moses said.

Buxton had climbed out onto the rocks before losing his footing, news outlets reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to a medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

The King and Queen Seat is a rock outcrop that sits about 190 feet (58 meters) off the ground, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website. The site encourages novice climbers to seek professional training before attempting to climb it.