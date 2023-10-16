Virginia

Man, 19, accused of killing father at Woodbridge home

Police say the suspect was in the midst of assaulting his father when they showed up to the home in Prince William County, Virginia

By Gina Cook

NBC Washington

A 19-year-old man killed his father and assaulted his mother at their home in Woodbridge, Virginia, early Monday, police say.

Someone called police about the suspect, Juan Pina-Oritz, destroying things inside the home on Shannon Court and possibly being under the influence of an unknown narcotic, Prince William County police said.

When officers got to the home just before 1:30 a.m., they saw Pina-Oritz, who was nude, actively assaulting his father, police said.

The suspect ignored the officers' commands and continued to assault his father, according to police. Then, he briefly went into a different part of the home.

When Pina-Oritz reemerged, he walked out of the home and "advanced towards officers in an agitated state and grabbed the vest of a K-9 officer," police said. The K-9 bit the suspect, and officers detained him, police said.

Police said Pina-Oritz suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital.

His father, 51-year-old Juan Pina-Recendiz, died at the home from blunt force trauma he suffered in the assault, police said.

Investigators said Pina-Oritz also assaulted his 52-year-old mother. Police didn't give details on the extent of her injuries.

Police charged Pina-Oritz with murder, assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and domestic assault.

He's in jail without bond.

Police have not said if Pina-Oritz underwent drug testing or whether or not it was confirmed that he was on any drugs.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

VirginiaPrince William CountyWoodbridge
