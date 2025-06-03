Man, 18, kidnaps woman in Montgomery Co., takes her to Prince George's

A woman was abducted in Montgomery County and taken to Prince George's County by an 18-year-old man over the weekend, police said.

On Sunday evening, witnesses reported seeing a young man grab a woman and force her into a black Infiniti sedan before driving off.

The victim managed to throw her purse out of the car window as it fled the scene. The purse was recovered by patrol officers, who identified the victim through her ID.

Later that day, Prince George's County police received a call regarding a suspicious situation involving the same vehicle.

A witness reported seeing a woman inside a car in Beltsville screaming for help.

According to the witness, the victim briefly locked the suspect out of the vehicle. Akakpo used a rock to break the car’s window and regain entry before, once again, driving away, police said.

Montgomery County officers later located an abandoned car that matched the suspect vehicle, including a broken window. The victim and suspect were nowhere to be found.

After an extensive search of the area, Montgomery County police officers located Akakpo and the victim in Burtonsville.

The victim was found to have minor injuries from broken glass and being forced into the car.

Akakpo was taken into custody without issue and is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. His charges include kidnapping and second-degree assault.

