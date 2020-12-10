Making Kid and Budget Friendly Decorations for the Holidays

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

Despite the pandemic, so many people are finding a reason to celebrate and getting creative when it comes to Christmas decor.

“There are so many ways to decorate for Christmas that don't require you to spend a lot of money,” says Kate Dreyer, blogger and busy mom of two.

“Getting the kids involved and making ornaments together, that's definitely been a really happy thing in an otherwise tough year,” says Dreyer.

Kate Dreyer

Dreyer didn’t want Covid-19 to dampen their spirits, so the family went all in on Christmas decorations.

So much of what’s in her colorful space is not only kid friendly, it's budget friendly too.

“A couple of my go to tricks, number one so simple, if you have evergreens or holly in your backyard or you see like a bouquet of evergreens at the grocery store, pick it up, stick it in a vase. You've got instant holiday cheer and your house is going to smell really good too,” says Dreyer.

Kate Dreyer

You can add ribbon to everyday items like books and napkin rings to kick it up a notch.

Also, Dreyer recommends stocking up on shatterproof ornaments. She uses them in bowls and vases as centerpieces.

Kate Dreyer

No room in Dreyer’s home is void of Christmas cheer including the kids bedrooms and playroom. With a little help from mom, the kids took the reins and picked a candy inspired theme for an all-white tree.

They even made gumball machine ornaments with pom-poms and terracotta pots.

Kate Dreyer

“You should decorate the way that makes you and your family happy and fills you with joy this holiday season. So, whether that’s lots of color, whether that's not as much color, lots of glitter, no glitter, whatever makes you happy, is how you should deck out your home,” says Dreyer.