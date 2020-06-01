Majority of Rioting, Burglary Suspects Arrested in DC on Sunday Live in DC Area

Data released by the D.C. police department shows that 79 of the 87 people arrested during protests Sunday over the death of George Floyd live in the D.C. area.

Eight-seven people were arrested Sunday and early Monday. Of those, all but eight suspects live in D.C., Maryland suburbs or Virginia suburbs, data published Monday night shows. Eight suspects were categorized as having no fixed address.

There has been widespread speculation that people who clashed with police, started small fires and looted businesses in downtown D.C. Sunday night came from outside the city to wreak havoc.

Dozens of people were charged with rioting and burglary. Two people were accused of assaulting a police officer. And 30 people were charged with curfew violation.

Most suspects are in their 20s or late teens, but the group includes a 47-year-old man and 13-year-old boy.

The majority of the suspects, 50 people, live in D.C. Nineteen live in Maryland, including in Silver Spring, Gaithersburg and Waldorf. Ten live in Virginia, including in Annandale, Woodbridge and Arlington.

Data released on previous protest arrests also lists many people who hail from the D.C. area.

After three nights of protests and unrest in D.C., the mayor instated a second night of curfews. News4's Mark Segraves reports.

D.C. Chief of Police Peter Newsham said Monday morning that some people who were arrested Sunday and Monday appear to have been “organized” but were “largely from this region.” Mayor Muriel Bowser said on “Today” that some protesters had “tools and supplies” and used tactics to try to draw police to certain locations.

Police are still searching for suspects in several burglaries. Video footage shows young men in face masks rummaging around a Gucci store, a CVS and a restaurant.

Go here to see all footage. Anyone who recognizes the people caught on video is asked to contact police. A reward of as much as $1,000 is available.